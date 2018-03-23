CHEROKEE COUNTY — Six Jacksonville men have pleaded guilty following a drug trafficking investigation in the East Texas. Keyonta Monquan Johnson, 23, Carlton Deshan Johnson, 28, Lenard Donnell Atkins, 31, David Lee Williams, 32, Carlos Brejohn Battle, 33 (pictured) and Jimendrick Clenon Shedd, 37 each pleaded guilty to possession. The plea hearings were held on Mar. 21 and Mar. 22. The defendants were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2017, charging conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.

The indictments also included possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of firearms; distribution of methamphetamine near a playground and aiding and abetting. The defendants face sentences ranging from 5 to 80 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.