TYLER — An enticing a child charge against a former East Texas high school volleyball coach has been dismissed due to “insufficient evidence.” According to records obtained by KETK, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charge against ex-Brook Hill volleyball coach Ricky Clements, 64, of Flint, on Friday, March 16. Clements, aka “Papa Ricky,” was arrested by the Bullard Police Department on October 21, 2015, after they said he was sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old boarding school student. The DA’s office said due to the “unique facts” of this particular case, they did not have sufficient evidence to prove the element of “intent to interfere with lawful custody” as required by the statue.