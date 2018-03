GLADEWATER – Funeral services have been scheduled for the former mayor of Gladewater and a longtime trustee at Kilgore College. James Walker was 82 when he died Thursday. According to the obituary from Croley Funeral Home, services will be Monday morning at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church in Gladewater. Burial will follow services at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00pm at Croley Funeral home in Gladewater.