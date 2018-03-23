Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — While he’s been one of the well-chiseled pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans is fast approaching playing the “man out of time” for the last time.

This isn’t really news to fans of the Marvel movies, who know Evans’ contract is up after he appears in April’s Avengers: Infinity War and a 2019 follow up Avengers movie. But in a chat with the New York Times about his Broadway debut in the production Lobby Hero, Evans himself talked about hanging up the shield for good after Avengers 4 reshoots this fall.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” says the actor, who also played The Human Torch in a pair of Fantastic Four movies produced by 20th Century Fox before he was cast as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Disney-produced Marvel movies.

While Evans didn’t shed any light on his character’s fate in either movie, in the comics, the mantle of Captain America has been handed off before: to both Sam “The Falcon” Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie in the MCU, and by Bucky “The Winter Soldier” Barnes, who’s played by Sebastian Stan.

The pair, who will also appear in Infinity War, have more movies left on their Marvel contracts, so who knows?

