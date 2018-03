KILGORE – Pending board approval, D’Wayne Shaw has been named Kilgore College’s new Dean of Public Services and Industrial Technologies. He succeeds Randy Lewellen who retired earlier this year after almost 28-years at the school. Shaw has most recently served as KC’s Technical Dual Credit Coordinator since August of 2017 and has also served as the Technical Department Chair at KC since 2011. He was first hired at Kilgore College in 1999 where he served as an automotive instructor.