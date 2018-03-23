iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration said on Friday that it is proposing the amendment of a regulation “effectively banning bump stocks”, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

In the DOJ statement, the agency said it has begun the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that bump stocks should fall under the technical definition of “machine gun” under federal law. Such devices “allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger”, the statement read.

The announcement comes a month after the president directed the agency to work on a ban in the wake of a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Trump lauded the move on Twitter.

