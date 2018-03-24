DALLAS (AP) — A man police say posed as a maintenance worker or health care provider at senior apartment complexes has been charged with capital murder in the death of an 81-year-old Dallas woman, and authorities are reviewing hundreds of other cases. Billy K. Chemirmir, 45, also has been charged with attempted capital murder and robbery in two other attacks on senior women, police officials said Friday. He’s in the Dallas County jail on $1 million bond. Police in the Dallas suburb of Plano were investigating Chemirmir regarding suspicious death and suspicious person calls at a senior apartment complex and found evidence linking him to 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris’ death in Dallas, Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin said. Dallas police are now reviewing about 750 unattended deaths of elderly women for possible links, said David Pughes, the Dallas Police Department executive first assistant chief.