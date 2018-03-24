AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas education official has called special education students “slow learners” and questioned whether it’s worth spending public money on their education. Scott Brister is the chairman of the Texas Commission on Public School Finance, which is tasked with recommending to lawmakers by the end of the year how to improve the state’s struggling school finance system, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Commissioners discussed Tuesday whether districts should have discretion in how they spend special education dollars when Brister asked if the state should “spend that on the brightest kids or the slowest learners.” Brister said his comments were taken out of context and that “of course” he believes state funding should be spent on special education students. He said he didn’t use “slow learners” in a disparaging way and is happy to use a more acceptable term.