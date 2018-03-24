Trump wants big push for vocational schools

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2018 at 3:37 pm

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his call for a greater emphasis on trade schools while dismissing the value of community colleges.



Trump, speaking at the White House-sponsored "Generation Next" forum, shared an anecdote about a former classmate who, while not a particularly successful student, was mechanically quite adept.



“He had a great ability at that — far greater than me or far greater than other people," the president recalled. "But he’ll never be a student, nor did he want that kind of learning, that kind of whatever you want to call it."



Trump laid the foundation of his premise in February, when he told Republican lawmakers that the less academically inclined should learn bricklaying or carpentry or other trades.



“So we need vocational schools," he said Thursday. "Now, they call them, a lot of times, community colleges. I don’t think it’s an accurate definition.”



Trump also touted his recent tax cut as a “tremendous advantage” to millennials.



“You have far more incentive." the president said. "You’re going to have a lot more money left in your paycheck to spend. And that’s part of the beauty."



Trump told panel host Charlie Kirk, the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit organization with presence in college campuses across the country, that the perception of opposition to his administration is “highly overblown.”



“I think we have a lot of support," Trump said. "You go to the real campuses and you go all over the country or you go out to the Middle-West, you go out even to the coast in many cases, we have a tremendous support. I would say we have majority support."

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back