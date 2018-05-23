LONGVIEW – An investigation of mail in ballots in Gregg County is underway. County officials announced the investigation during a mid day news conference on Wednesday. The investigation is over the large number of mail-in ballots cast in the Pct. 4 commissioner’s race. Over 800 mail in ballots were received. Because of the mail in vote, Shannon Brown defeated former Longivew City Councilwoman Kasha Williams by 5 votes. A voter in the precinct, the Rev. D.J. Nelson, has filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office and the state is investigating.