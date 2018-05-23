Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images(MILWAUKEE) -- Milwaukee police are expected to release video Wednesday that shows officers tasering Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown in an incident stemming from a parking violation, according to the basketball player's attorney. Brown's attorney, Mark Thomsen of Gingras, Cates and Wachs, told ABC News he expects the police body camera video to be released Wednesday afternoon. Several sources who have seen the video told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that it does not show Brown do anything to provoke police during the January encounter, which is contrary to how the police report describes the incident. According to the police report, the incident began around 2 a.m. on Jan. 26 when officers saw a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces at a Milwaukee Walgreens drugstore. According to the report, officers approached the vehicle and were informed by an unidentified passenger that the driver - later identified as Brown - was inside the store. When Brown came out of the store, the police report says, officers repeatedly asked him to step back which he refused. The report says Brown became "very aggressive" and "physically resisted" the officers' attempts to handcuff him. "A taser had to be employed to get Brown in control with handcuffs," the police report states. Brown was arrested on possible misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, but after police reviewed the incident - including the body am footage slated to be released - they failed to refer the case to prosecutors for charges. Ultimately, the NBA player was cited for a parking violation. Brown played in a game later that day with bruises on his face, but would say only that it was a "personal issue" when asked by reporters how he had been injured. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police have reportedly prepared community leaders for possible backlash from the video's release, including showing it to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett who called the video "disturbing." Just a day before the video's expected release, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released a video, promising to defend officers, but also admit when they make mistakes. "If there is ever an incident when one of our members makes a mistake," Morales said in the video, "I"m going to be honest and transparent about it." Morales took over as police chief in February, weeks after Brown's arrest.

Video of police tasing Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown could be released today

Posted/updated on: May 23, 2018 at 4:20 pm

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images(MILWAUKEE) -- Milwaukee police are expected to release video Wednesday that shows officers tasering Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown in an incident stemming from a parking violation, according to the basketball player's attorney.



Brown's attorney, Mark Thomsen of Gingras, Cates and Wachs, told ABC News he expects the police body camera video to be released Wednesday afternoon.



Several sources who have seen the video told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that it does not show Brown do anything to provoke police during the January encounter, which is contrary to how the police report describes the incident.



According to the police report, the incident began around 2 a.m. on Jan. 26 when officers saw a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces at a Milwaukee Walgreens drugstore. According to the report, officers approached the vehicle and were informed by an unidentified passenger that the driver - later identified as Brown - was inside the store. When Brown came out of the store, the police report says, officers repeatedly asked him to step back which he refused. The report says Brown became "very aggressive" and "physically resisted" the officers' attempts to handcuff him.



"A taser had to be employed to get Brown in control with handcuffs," the police report states.



Brown was arrested on possible misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, but after police reviewed the incident - including the body am footage slated to be released - they failed to refer the case to prosecutors for charges. Ultimately, the NBA player was cited for a parking violation.



Brown played in a game later that day with bruises on his face, but would say only that it was a "personal issue" when asked by reporters how he had been injured.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police have reportedly prepared community leaders for possible backlash from the video's release, including showing it to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett who called the video "disturbing."



Just a day before the video's expected release, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales released a video, promising to defend officers, but also admit when they make mistakes.



"If there is ever an incident when one of our members makes a mistake," Morales said in the video, "I"m going to be honest and transparent about it."



Morales took over as police chief in February, weeks after Brown's arrest.

