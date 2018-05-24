ABC News(PYONGYANG, North Korea) — North Korea has carried out the demolition of its nuclear test site in front of foreign journalists, according to Sky News and other news outlets.

The demolition on Thursday took place deep in the mountains in the northeast portion of North Korea, according to reports.

North Korea’s decision to shutter the site was considered by international observers to be a good omen leading up to a potential meeting between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

