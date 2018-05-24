Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — NFL players should “stand proudly” during the national anthem, President Donald Trump said after praising the league’s new rule banning players from kneeling on the field during the song.

Trump criticized the league’s players who might challenge the rule and continue to kneel in protest, suggesting “maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

“I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Friends Thursday morning. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

