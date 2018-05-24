Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — The wait is just about over — Solo: A Star Wars Story opens with preview screenings on Thursday night before officially hitting theaters nationwide on Friday.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich in the title role of Han Solo, originally made famous by Harrison Ford, and Ehrenreich tells ABC News that fans will have as much fun watching the movie as much as he had making it.

“I just think it’s so fun. I think it’s so funny and so fun and I loved flying the Millennium Falcon,” he says.

Of course, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Falcon. Ron Howard took over as director more than halfway through the film, because of creative differences with the original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, but Ehrenreich swears you won’t notice.

“When I watch this movie now, you can’t really tell at all,” he tells ABC. “It’s kind of amazing how much of a single continuous whole it feels like.”



The film gives the backstory of young Han Solo, including how he met Lando Calrissian, the original owner of the Falcon who lost it to Solo in a card game.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.

