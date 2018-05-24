iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump in a letter directly to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is canceling the much-anticipated nuclear summit.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

