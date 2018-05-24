Today is Thursday May 24, 2018
Austin Settles Suit by Black Woman Thrown Down by Officer

Posted/updated on: May 24, 2018 at 3:43 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The city of Austin is paying $425,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a black woman who was thrown to the ground by one white officer during a 2015 traffic stop, and then told by another that blacks have “violent tendencies.” The Austin American Statesman reports the City Council voted unanimously Thursday to a settle a lawsuit filed by schoolteacher Breaion King. King was arrested after being stopped for speeding three years ago. Her case garnered national attention after patrol car video of the incident was released in July 2016. Mayor Steve Adler said, “This was not our city at its best.” Bryan Richter, the officer who pulled King from her car and shoved her down, was fired this year after another accusation of using excessive force. He’s appealing that termination.

