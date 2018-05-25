AUSTIN (AP) – Survivors of last week’s school shooting at a high school near Houston told gripping stories of dodging bullets, hiding from the attacker and seeing classmates get shot as they pleaded with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. They said they want more armed security to keep campuses safe. The emotional three-hour discussion Thursday marked the end of three days of meetings Abbott held on school safety and mass shootings. While the governor has appeared to embrace ideas of boosting security and tracking student mental health, there is little expectation the staunch gun-rights supporter will push for major changes to restrict owning firearms or buying them. The Republican organized the mostly closed-door meetings shortly after eight students and two substitute teachers were fatally shot inside Santa Fe High School.