The temperatures are rising, but summer weather isn't the only thing heating up. Memorial Day also means hot deals online and in stores. We teamed up with RetailMeNot who let us know what to buy this holiday weekend, and what not to buy to avoid getting burned.

If you’re looking to treat yourself this Memorial Day, here’s what you should buy:

Outdoor entertaining items:

The season for outdoor entertaining has finally arrived and as the grills start to sizzle — so do the deals. If you’re in the market for a new grill, consider buying closer to Memorial Day where retailers will heavily discount to prep for the holiday weekend!

For those looking to upgrade their backyard design for grad parties and summer fun, many retailers will be having deals for the long weekend.

Here are some of the places RetailMeNot recommends:

Home Depot: 20 percent off home accents at The Home Depot Spring Decor Event

Sears: “Up to 40 percent off patio furniture at Sears + up to $75 cash back (or $20 Off $150)

JCPenney: 50 percent off select outdoor Oasis Patio & Accessories

Ashley Homestore: 35 percent off select items, plus an extra 15 percent off online

Lowe’s: Up to 40 percent off appliances May 17 through May 30

Pier 1 Imports: Up to 50 percent off

Big Lots: $30 cash back for in-store purchases of $140+

Appliances:

With graduation season upon us, many appliances will be discounted for young adults and recent grads looking to furnish their new digs. Refrigerator models are released in May, so now is the time to take advantage of the discounts that retailers will have on older models. May is also a great time to buy small appliances like cookware and any last-minute spring cleaning items, like vacuums.

Here’s where RetailMeNot suggests to grab those discounts on appliances!

Sears: Up to 40 percent off select home appliances

JCPenney: Up to 35 precent off select major appliances

Bed Bath & Beyond: 20 percent off sitewide when sign up for Beyond Plus, BBB’s new membership that offers exclusive savings and free shipping

Pro tip: Hold off on items like stoves, washers and dryers as these models are released in September and will be discounted after the summer.



Mattresses:

Who couldn’t use a few extra quality hours of sleep? If you’re in the market for a new mattress, May is the right time to buy. A good night’s sleep is priceless and sleep-related items are an investment worth making. In fact, it’s recommended that people replace their mattress every 10 years. Make sure to do your research on mattress types and hold off until the long weekend for the most savings. Historically, retailers have slashed prices by the hundreds for the long weekend.

Here’s where to look:

Mattress Firm: $250 off queen mattress and up to $50 cash back

1800Mattress.com: $10 cash back for online purchases of $200 sitewide

Sears: Extra $35 off $300+ on home appliances, lawn & garden, tools, mattresses & sporting goods and up to $75 cash back for online purchases sitewide

What not to buy this weekend:





Electronics

With the start of early back to school sales in mid to late June, any electronics or school supply products will not be at their lowest price point. Wait for more discounts to appear in mid to late summer.



Swimwear:

New swimwear lines are starting to hit the racks at their highest prices. Instead of stocking up for the summer ahead, wait until mid-season when retailers will start discounting prices on suits and other beach and pool essentials.



Summer apparel:

Much like swimwear, you will see summer staples starting to roll in at your favorite retailers. Memorial Day might offer some sales on these items, but shoppers are most likely to find the deepest savings toward the middle to end of summer as stores start to release their fall merchandise and need to clear the shelves.

