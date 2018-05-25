AUSTIN (AP) — Investigators in Austin say advancements in DNA technology has led to the indictment of a 64-year-old man in the 1979 death of a woman. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman that Michael Anthony Galvan is charged with capital murder. He was being held Friday at the Travis County jail on a $750,000 bond. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney to speak for him. Galvan is charged in the death of 18-year-old Debra Reiding, a newlywed who had recently moved to Austin from Montana with her husband. Galvan was a suspect at the time but there wasn’t sufficient evidence to charge him after Reiding’s body was found in her home. The two had worked together at an Austin restaurant.