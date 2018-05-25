(SANTA FE, Tx.) -- A beloved art teacher and two teenage boys who were among those killed at Santa Fe High School will be laid to rest Friday. Ten people were killed and 13 others were injured when a gunman stormed into two art classrooms in the Texas high school on May 18. Here are the victims being remembered at funerals Friday: Cynthia Tisdale Cynthia Tisdale, an art room teacher's aide and loving wife and mother, was among the two teachers and eight students gunned down in art classrooms. As her loved ones mourn the shocking loss, her high-profile death has provided one blessing for the family. Tisdale's husband, William Tisdale, has idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a fatal lung disease, according to their son, William Recie Tisdale, who goes by Recie. On March 29, the family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for stem cell treatment. They set an initial goal of $13,000, but the money was only trickling in. Prior to the Santa Fe shooting, the campaign had raised $1,215, GoFundMe spokesperson Kate Cichy told ABC News. In the days since Cynthia Tisdale's death, the GoFundMe page has raised over $140,000. "We have been blessed," Recie Tisdale told ABC News via text Tuesday. "And I would prefer any more outpouring be given to Santa Fe High School for all the victims." Recie Tisdale said his father's "GoFundMe page was done prior to this tragedy and we are now blessed. We can get stem cell, maybe [a] lung transplant," and still have extra funds to help him with home health care. "Our mother's main priority was to make sure our father was taken care of and now he gets to have his stem cell treatment and the true blessing is now he has a chance at long-term health care," the Tisdale family wrote on the GoFundMe page Monday night. "We feel all the support and thank you all so much." Christian Riley Garcia Christian Riley Garcia, 15, saved the life of his best friend, 15-year-old Courtney Marshall, during the art room shooting, Courtney told ABC News. Christian "grabbed me and my teacher and got us into the closet," she said. "[The gunman] just shot into the closet. I saw my teacher just die in front of me and I just saw my best friend die in front of me.” "Christian saved my life -- he’s a hero," she said. Christian grew up attending Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas, according to a Friday night Facebook post from Pastor Keenan Smith. "I just left his wonderful, loving family and extended all of the prayers and love for them from our Church," Smith wrote. "Riley you are greatly loved and greatly missed." Chris Stone Chris Stone, 17, was among the students who blocked the art room door, trying to keep the gunman out, student Abel San Miguel told The Associated Press. But the gunman shot through the door, hitting Stone in the chest, Abel told the AP. Stone, an adventurous thrill seeker, was the youngest of three siblings, and acted as the protector of his older sisters, his father said, The New York Times reported. “Being a brother was his best job,” his father, also named Christopher Stone, said, according to the newspaper. “He was always there if someone needed someone to listen or some cheering up.” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Santa Fe shooting victims to be laid to rest

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2018 at 8:39 am

