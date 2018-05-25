iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Friday the summit with North Korea on June 12 may still happen despite his decision to cancel it less than 24 hours ago.

“We’re going to see what happens. We’re talking to them now, it was a very nice statement they put out, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It could even be the 12th, we’re talking to them now, they very much want to do it, we want to do it, we’re going to see what happens.”

Asked by ABC News’ chief White House correspondent Jon Karl if he thinks the North Koreans are playing games with him, the president replied, “Jon everybody plays games you know that, you know that better than anybody.”

Trump on Thursday released a letter addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, canceling the summit because of “the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement,” referring to comments a North Korean official made about Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump called the cancellation a “truly sad moment in history.”

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place,” Trump wrote.

