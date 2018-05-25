Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images(SEOUL, South Korea) — Many South Koreans were shocked when President Trump called off the June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Many also believe the historic summit could still happen.

“Eventually, Kim Jong Un has no other choice but to come and meet Trump,” Kenneth Choi, an international editor for a South Korean newspaper Chosun-ilbo, told ABC News. “President Trump left a little opening door [for the meeting] at the end of his letter.”

Kim Ye-jin, who participates in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in Chung-ang University, said, “Although the meeting was put off, I still think there is hope for peace.”

Paul Lee, a former youth organizer, said Kim wants the meeting because “he needs to seek legitimacy.”

“This would be a great loss for [North Korea] to suddenly quit the summit,” he added.

Some pointed out that Trump’s way of abruptly calling off the summit went too far.

“It was like Trump canceling a dinner reservation,” Kim Sung-min, who represents a group of progressive and liberal university students, told ABC News. “One-way cancellation of a summit between the leaders of two countries seemed like an irresponsible act to me.”

Freelance reporter Youn Sang-un said he was surprised by North Korea’s response.

“You never expect that soft stance from the dictatorship regime,” he said.

In a statement, Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s vice minister of foreign affairs, said his country feels great regret for the unexpected cancellation and that he and other government officials would still like to meet with U.S. representatives “any time.”

