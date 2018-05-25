iStock/Thinkstock(NOBLESVILLE, In.) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana Friday morning, the Indiana State Police said.

Two victims — an adult and a teenager — were taken to local hospitals, according to spokespeople for IU Health Methodist and Riley Hospital for Children. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Families of the victims have been notified, said Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine.

Meanwhile, at the middle schools children were seen running from the building to waiting school buses.

The students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, where parents are asked to pick them up, said Perrine.

Noblesville West Middle School is located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is monitoring the shooting.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation,” Holcomb said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.