GILMER – An Upshur County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of an 11 month old boy in March of last year. Javarrious Troy Kimeyan Dixon, 22, of Gilmer, pleaded guilty on Friday to injury to a child with a deadly weapon. The grand jury indictment said that Dixon “intentionally or knowingly” caused the death of 11-month-old Armani Troy Berrospe by “striking him on or about the head, face and neck with the hands, fists, arms or feet” or with an unknown object. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said in March, 2017, that deputies responded to a 911 call to Farm Road 2088 near Bettie in reference to an injured child. The child was taken to East Texas Medical Center-Pittsburg, where he later died from the injury. The autopsy report showed the boy died of “blunt force injury to the head.” .