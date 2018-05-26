SMITH COUNTY — DPS Troopers continue to investigate a wreck on I-20 that left one person dead, two injured. It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon in the westbound lanes of the interstate, 10 miles east of the city of Lindale. The preliminary report said a 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Victor Leonard Watson, 59, of Pensacola, FL., was traveling west bound in the left lane, while a 2016 International truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by Wayne Maxwell Combee, 64, of Lakeland, FL., was traveling west in the right lane. Watson’s car veered off the roadway before over correcting to the right. The truck struck the Altima.

Watson was transported to a Tyler hospital in stable condition. A passenger, Frank Watson, 62, of Tampa, FL., was also transported to Tyler in critical condition. Another passenger, Darla McCloud Watson, 62, of Tampa, FL., was pronounced dead at the scene. Combee was not injured in the crash.