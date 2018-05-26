UPSHUR COUNTY — A Gladewater man has been indicted on a charge of capital murder in the fatal shootings of his ex-girlfriend and one of her sons in Upshur County. According to our news partner KETK, Joseph Lee Adkins, 53, was arrested March 6 in the death of Lisa Moore, 49, and her son, Dylan Moore, 19, at her home in the 1000 block of PR 1999 in the Gladewater-Union Grove area. Authorities say Adkins also wounded another of Moore’s sons. Investigators at the time said they suspected the homicides were connected to an ongoing domestic dispute between Adkins and the victims. Adkins remains in the Upshur County Jail under $2 million bond.