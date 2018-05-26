Today is Saturday May 26, 2018
Trial Set for Texas Man Accused of Ramming Iowa Police Cars

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2018 at 4:17 pm
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Trial has been set later this summer for a Texas man shot by western Iowa officer after allegedly leading police on a chase and ramming police vehicles. The Daily Nonpareil reports that a preliminary hearing was held Friday for 28-year-old Clifton Wade, of Zavalla, Texas. Wade is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on an officer and other counts for the May 1 incident. Wade’s arraignment has been set for June 25, and his trial is set for July 31. Council Bluffs police say Wade sped off when officers tried to stop his pickup at a closed construction site and later intentionally rammed two police cruisers. One officer then shot him. Wade was taken to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, for treatment and later released and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail, where he remains on $500,000 bond.

