Allen Kee/ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) -- The Cleveland Indians placed star relief pitcher Andrew Miller on the disabled list due to a right knee injury . Miller, who had just recovered from a hamstring injury in his right knee, allowed three runs in the team's 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday night. After the game, he told reporters, "I'm definitely not sharp. I wish I had the answers. I think there's flashes of it, but it's been a pretty big grind lately." The Indians call the injury right knee inflammation. Last season, he was placed on the disabled list twice with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller to miss time with knee ailment

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2018 at 8:11 pm

