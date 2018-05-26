Today is Saturday May 26, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller to miss time with knee ailment

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2018 at 8:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Indians placed star relief pitcher Andrew Miller on the disabled list due to a right knee injury.

Miller, who had just recovered from a hamstring injury in his right knee, allowed three runs in the team’s 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday night.

After the game, he told reporters, “I’m definitely not sharp. I wish I had the answers. I think there’s flashes of it, but it’s been a pretty big grind lately.”

The Indians call the injury right knee inflammation. Last season, he was placed on the disabled list twice with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller to miss time with knee ailment

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2018 at 8:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Indians placed star relief pitcher Andrew Miller on the disabled list due to a right knee injury.

Miller, who had just recovered from a hamstring injury in his right knee, allowed three runs in the team’s 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday night.

After the game, he told reporters, “I’m definitely not sharp. I wish I had the answers. I think there’s flashes of it, but it’s been a pretty big grind lately.”

The Indians call the injury right knee inflammation. Last season, he was placed on the disabled list twice with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement