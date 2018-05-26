South Korean president says he delivered Trump’s message to Kim Jong Un
iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- South Korean President Moon Jae In says he delivered President Trump's firm willingness to end hostile relations with North Korea and to offer economic assistance to the country if leader Kim Jong Un implements complete denuclearization.
Kim reached out to Moon on Friday afternoon, just after Trump announced a personal letter to Kim cancelling a planned summit next month, to say that he "wanted to meet without formalities."
The two met secretly at the North's side of the border at the truce village of Panmunjom on Saturday afternoon, then later made the meeting public.
