Scoreboard roundup — 5/26/18
May 27, 2018 at 8:09 am
May 27, 2018 at
8:09 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Saturday’s sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
Boston 8, Atlanta 6
Oakland 3, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 Innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 8, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 Innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 17, N.Y. Mets 6
Washington 4, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Golden State 115, Houston 86
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Dallas 78, Atlanta 70
Connecticut 86, Indiana 77
