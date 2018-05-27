iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Saturday’s sports events: INTERLEAGUE Boston 8, Atlanta 6 Oakland 3, Arizona 0 Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1 AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 Innings Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1 Cleveland 8, Houston 6 L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4 Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 Innings NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1 Milwaukee 17, N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 4, Miami 1 San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5 San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 5 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Golden State 115, Houston 86 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Dallas 78, Atlanta 70 Connecticut 86, Indiana 77 Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

