Today is Sunday May 27, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Southeast Texas Officers Kill Gunman in Traffic Stop

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2018 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SILSBEE (AP) — Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Southeast Texas after authorities say he threatened officers with a handgun. Authorities say police from Silsbee and Hardin County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the man Saturday for a traffic stop and he emerged from his truck carrying a handgun. Sheriff Mark Davis tells Beaumont television station KFDM that when the gunman threatened the officers, they fired. Authorities say he was pulled over in response to a call about a man threatening harm to his family and law enforcement. None of the officers was hurt. The victim is identified only as a man from Fred, just north of Silsbee.

Southeast Texas Officers Kill Gunman in Traffic Stop

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2018 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SILSBEE (AP) — Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Southeast Texas after authorities say he threatened officers with a handgun. Authorities say police from Silsbee and Hardin County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the man Saturday for a traffic stop and he emerged from his truck carrying a handgun. Sheriff Mark Davis tells Beaumont television station KFDM that when the gunman threatened the officers, they fired. Authorities say he was pulled over in response to a call about a man threatening harm to his family and law enforcement. None of the officers was hurt. The victim is identified only as a man from Fred, just north of Silsbee.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement