SILSBEE (AP) — Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Southeast Texas after authorities say he threatened officers with a handgun. Authorities say police from Silsbee and Hardin County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the man Saturday for a traffic stop and he emerged from his truck carrying a handgun. Sheriff Mark Davis tells Beaumont television station KFDM that when the gunman threatened the officers, they fired. Authorities say he was pulled over in response to a call about a man threatening harm to his family and law enforcement. None of the officers was hurt. The victim is identified only as a man from Fred, just north of Silsbee.