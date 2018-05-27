Today is Sunday May 27, 2018
Texas Man Charged in Arkansas Slaying of Wisconsin Man

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2018 at 4:37 pm
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A Fort Worth man is awaiting extradition to Arkansas where he faces a capital murder charge for a slaying at a Central Arkansas hotel earlier this month. Arkansas authorities say 22-year-old Andrew Morstain is the third person charged in the May 8 shooting death of a Whitewater, Wisconsin, man, Leonel Panduro, at a Days Inn motel in Conway. The Border Patrol says Morstain was arrested last week in Laredo, Texas, along the Texas-Mexico border. Also charged in Panduro’s killing are 24-year-old Zachary Keesee, who faces a count of conspiracy to commit murder, and his 50-year-old mother, Sherri Keesee, of Maumelle. Zachary Keesee was arrested May 20 at a border crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, about 125 miles northwest of Laredo. Sherri Keesee is charged with hindering apprehension.

