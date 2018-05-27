Flash flood turns Maryland town’s Main Street into raging muddy river
iStock/Thinkstock(Ellicott City, Md.) -- A small Maryland town's Main Street metamorphosed into a raging muddy river on Saturday.
Flash floods caused storefronts in Ellicott City, located just outside of Baltimore, to become engulfed by brown, soupy water from the nearby Patapsco River. Parked cars on the street slid and collided into each other.
A state of emergency was declared by the state's governor, Larry Hogan.
