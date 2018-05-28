TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in TxDOT’s Tyler District during the Week of May 28. In Smith County, crews will be conducting work on pavement edges on the Loop 323 Extension between Loop 323 and US 271, and then move the operation to SH 110N just north of FM 724. A second crew will address ditch maintenance on the south side of Loop 323 near Red Lobster, and various other locations. In Gregg County, crews are scheduled to conduct base repair work on US 80 between Gladewater and White Oak. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all work locations. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/021-2018.html for a full rundown of projects around the district.