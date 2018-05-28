LONGVIEW — Beginning Tuesday, Longview’s Graystone Road will be closed to all traffic at Grace Creek. Local traffic is asked to use Gilmer Road to access all destinations west of Grace Creek including Clarkway Place and McCann Creek Road. Local traffic is asked to use George Richey Road to access all destinations east of Grace Creek including Syble Lane, Osprey Place, Grey Hawk Lane, and Cippele Drive. This street work is part of the 2016 Bridge and Culvert Improvements project. The closure is scheduled for four weeks. Any questions should be directed to city Project Manager Bob Watson at 903-239-5504.