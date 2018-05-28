Disneyland Resort(NEW YORK) -- With so many ever-changing menu items at Disneyland Parks and Resorts, the happiest place on Earth is dishing out a tasty new trend to make your day in the park even sweeter! Guests can take on the new "churro challenge" and feast on sugary fried confections from all four corners of Disney California Adventure and Disneyland parks. The tasty challenge begins with the purchase of the churro challenge map which costs $5 and can be picked up at any cart where churros are sold during Pixar Fest, which runs until Sept. 3. -- Find the spiced cocoa powder, vanilla bean and salted cinnamon sugar "Coco Churro," located in Frontierland. -- Chow down on the "Presto Rabbit Churro," a carrot cake-flavored dessert, located in New Orleans Square. -- Kevin's churro is available at the town square churro cart on Main Street. -- Try an "Ants on a Log Churro" covered in donut-iced cocoa cereal, which is available in a bug's land. Parkgoers will receive a sticker upon purchase of each churro. Once all four have been collected, they can head to paradise gardens inside California Adventure to redeem a surprise and specialty button. This is just one of the latest in food-related trends parkgoers have participated in; Disney offered an $85 nacho challenge available at Magic Kingdom's Frontierland restaurant. ABC News is owned by parent company Disney.

Disney’s latest food challenges are your #summerfoodgoals

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2018 at 2:17 pm

