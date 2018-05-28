iStock/Thinkstock(SANDUSKY, Ohio) -- Amusement park-goers enjoying their Memorial Day at Cedar Point in Ohio had to be escorted off rides after a section of the park lost power, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. The park experienced an "interruption in its power supply" around 1:45 p.m. ET, the spokesperson said. The outage was caused when a car struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson. All rides that were affected by the outage safely came to a stop, the spokesperson added. Ohio Edison said it was addressing the issue and would restore power as quickly as possible. People at the park tweeted that they were stuck on various rides.

Passengers escorted off rides after power outage at Cedar Point, spokesperson says

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2018 at 2:50 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(SANDUSKY, Ohio) -- Amusement park-goers enjoying their Memorial Day at Cedar Point in Ohio had to be escorted off rides after a section of the park lost power, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.



The park experienced an "interruption in its power supply" around 1:45 p.m. ET, the spokesperson said. The outage was caused when a car struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson.



All rides that were affected by the outage safely came to a stop, the spokesperson added.



Ohio Edison said it was addressing the issue and would restore power as quickly as possible.



People at the park tweeted that they were stuck on various rides.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back