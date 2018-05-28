Passengers escorted off rides after power outage at Cedar Point, spokesperson says
iStock/Thinkstock(SANDUSKY, Ohio) -- Amusement park-goers enjoying their Memorial Day at Cedar Point in Ohio had to be escorted off rides after a section of the park lost power, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.
The park experienced an "interruption in its power supply" around 1:45 p.m. ET, the spokesperson said. The outage was caused when a car struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson.
All rides that were affected by the outage safely came to a stop, the spokesperson added.
