iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- Despite teeing off on President Barack Obama for spending too much time golfing, President Donald Trump has hit the links more frequently than his predecessor, according to an ABC News analysis. Trump's trips to a golf course have topped 102 through his first 493 days in office, according to an ABC News tally of the president’s activities. Over the Memorial Day weekend, Trump made two visits to Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. The White House regularly refuses to confirm how many holes or complete rounds the president has played during his frequent visits to Trump-branded golf courses, but his time on the links is often documented on social media and in public statements by his golf partners. During all of the visits ABC News has tracked, Trump has enjoyed weather ideal for golf and has spent at least 4 hours on the grounds -- long enough to complete 18 holes. Before taking office, Trump was highly critical of Obama for frequently hitting the links. Obama golfed his 102nd round at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on July 15, 2012 -– his 1,273rd day in office. Sunday, June 3 marks Trump’s 500th day in office. At this stage of his presidency, Obama had completed 37 rounds of golf. Trump has visited Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida 40 times during his presidency –- the most of any destination. In Washington, the president regularly travels to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, having visited 31 times since the 2017 inauguration. Since moving into the White House, Trump has spent part of 159 days visiting at least one Trump-branded property. He’s teed off just one round of golf at a property he doesn’t own, when he joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan last year. The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2018 at 5:19 pm

