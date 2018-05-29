KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) – Hospitalized former President George H.W. Bush says he regrets missing a Memorial Day parade in Maine that he normally attends. The 93-year-old was taken to a hospital Sunday in Maine after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. A note posted to the 41st president’s Twitter account Monday evening says he regrets missing the parade in Kennebunkport, down the road from his summer home. The tweet also says he’s “forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation – but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism.” Residents attending the parade expressed concern for Bush. A spokesman has said Bush will likely be in the hospital for a couple of days. There was no update on his condition Monday.