WLS(CHIGAGO) — One Chicago firefighter has died and two others were hospitalized Monday night while searching for a missing boater.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed via a Twitter post early Tuesday that Juan Bucio, who’d been critically injured, had died.

The two other injured firefighters were transported to Northwestern Medical Center and were in good condition, the department said. Lucio had been taken to Stroger Hospital.

Bucio, 46, a 15-year veteran, spent the last 11 years on the city’s dive team, CFD Commissioner Jose Santiago told ABC Chicago station WLS.

The three CFD dive-team members were looking for a 28-year-old man who fell overboard in the Chicago River around 8 p.m., according to WLS.

That man remains missing.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



