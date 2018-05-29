SMITH COUNTY — A woman is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in a burglary of a habitation investigation. According to our news partner KETK, officials are searching for Kashira D. Ochoa, 32. Ochoa is described as 5’1″, around 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information pertaining to the location of Ochoa, contact the SCSO at 903-566-6600 or Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. If you have recently purchased items from Ochoa, please contact the detective assigned to the case at 903-590-2784.