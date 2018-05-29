TYLER – A Tyler man is going to prison for stealing cattle in 2016. The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association reports Jeremie Del Ral Ford, 30, was found guilty for stealing three cows from eastern Smith County. On Friday, a jury sentenced Ford to 12 years in prison. He will also have to pay over $4,000 in restitution to the victims. Ford was identified as the seller of two of the cows at a local livestock auction. A feed sack found at the scene also led investigators to Ford, who was arrested by Kilgore police in February of last year.