TYLER – A summer outreach program for veterans is starting in Smith County. The program was kicked off Tuesday by the Smith County Commissioners Court and the Veteran Services Office. The program is designed to aid the over 17,000 veterans in the county. The county will provide information to the public about services offered by the Smith County Veteran Services Office and will ask for feedback about how the county can better serve the local veteran community. The office provides information and advocacy services to veterans and their families throughout the claims, appeals and benefit processes with U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Citizens and Veterans Outreach Meetings will be held:

*6:00pm, Tuesday, June 12, at America Legion Post 12, 5503 American Legion Road in Tyler

*6:30pm, Monday, July 9, at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1799, 14391

Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler

*5:30 p.m. Monday, July 16, at Kinzie Community Center, 912 Mt. Sylvan Street in Lindale

*5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, at the Smith County R.B. Hubbard Facility, “The Hub,” at 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler.

Smith County will also be handing out flyers and brochures to help educate the public. They are also available at any of the Smith County Justice of the Peace/Constable Offices.