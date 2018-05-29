TYLER – Funeral services are scheduled for one of the founders of Tyler’s Southside Bank, Bill Hartley. Hartley was 88 when he died on Monday morning. Hartley and Murf Wilson founded the bank in 1960. He served as chief executive officer until 2014, when he retired. Hartley continued to serve as chairman emeritus of the board. He served the community in many ways. His philanthropic efforts in East Texas will long be remembered. Funeral services will be Friday morning at 11:00 at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler. A private burial service will follow.