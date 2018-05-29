KILGORE – It is time for the Kilgore Police Department to begin its annual Operation Snow Cone program. It is something that will help youngsters in Kilgore beat the hot summer heat. Officers will be looking for kids exhibiting good behavior. They want kids who are being helpful, respectful, courteous or kind. Those kids, if seen by an officer, will get a coupon for an ice cold sweet snow cone. So, for youngsters in Kilgore, be on your best behavior this summer and that snow cone coupon could be yours.