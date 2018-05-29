SANTA FE, Texas (AP) – The hospital treating a Santa Fe High School police officer injured in the recent shooting has upgraded his medical condition from critical to serious. A spokesman for the University of Texas Medical Branch says Officer John Barnes’ condition was upgraded Monday. The spokesman, Raul Reyes, says Barnes remains in the intensive care unit. The medical system’s chief nursing officer has said Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman. A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes’ elbow, which required surgery to repair.