Rosario Dawson's return as Claire Temple in Marvel's Luke Cage next month could possibly be her last stint as the character.

According to ScreenGeek, Dawson, who’s character has appeared in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and The Defenders, says she’s uncertain of Claire’s future after the second season of Luke Cage.

“Yeah, its pretty wild actually,” she said at MCM ComicCon in London over the weekend. “I don’t know if I’ll be back after this, to be honest, but it’s been an amazing few years.”

She continued, “I’ve been on a lot of different shows. I mean, I don’t know if maybe they do a third season of Luke Cage potentially, or maybe if they figure out some kind of way for me to be on The Punisher — just so I can feel like I’ve done every show.”

According to Dawson, she’s not entirely upset about not returning to the hit series, since it would give her an opportunity to focus on family.

“But it’s been like, my daughter is high school, so I kinda wanna not be 3,000 miles away for work,” she adds.

Luke Cage Season 2 hits Netflix on June 22.

