Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Robin Hood Foundation(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) — Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced in a press conference Tuesday that he is resigning.

Politicians and lawmakers in the state began calling for Greitens, 44, to resign last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Greitens said the decision to resign was a difficult one, but maintained that he’s done nothing wrong. His resignation is effective June 1.

“I am not perfect, but I have not broken any laws or offense worthy of this treatment,” he said.

A special investigative committee in the house has already released two ruinous reports against Greitens. The first details accusations made by a woman with whom he was having an affair. She said he threatened and mistreated her. The second report focuses on allegations that Greitens wrongfully obtained a charity donor list to fundraise for political purposes.

Greitens admitted to having the affair with the woman, his former hairdresser, in 2015 before becoming governor, but maintained he did not commit any crimes.

On Tuesday, Greitens said the past few months have been difficult for him and his family and that he is facing millions of dollars in mounting legal bills.

“It’s clear for the forces that oppose us, there’s no end in sight,” he said. “I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love.”

Greitens ended the news conference saying he will “always be a fighter for the people of Missouri.”

“May god continue to bless you and to bless the great state of Missouri,” he said.

