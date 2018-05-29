LONGVIEW – A Longview man is the Gregg County Jail under a $10,000 bond after being charged with intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Dakota Don Brown, 21, is said to have been driving in the wrong direction when his pickup hit a car. The accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning on State Highway 31 in Gregg County. The car’s driver was flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Brown was arrested after being released at a Longview hospital. The Longview News Journal reports a state trooper administered a breathalyzer test to Brown, which had a reading of .201, nearly three times the legal limit.